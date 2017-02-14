AAM Group Announces ‘Race 2 Daytona’ Contest Winners

The AAM Group has announced that Bruce Baier from Competition Muffler & Shocks in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is the winner of the 2016 Flowmaster “Race 2 Daytona” contest. Baier, who sold the highest dollar amount of Flowmaster product from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2016, will be joined by six guests at the 2017 Daytona 500. All expenses, including travel, lodging, event tickets and official meals, will be covered by Flowmaster.

Winning Jobber and Guest

Bruce Baier and Tammie Baier (Competition Muffler)

Winning Jobber’s WD Salespersons

Brennan Clark, William Robertson and Corey Rogers (Dix Performance)

Winning Jobber’s Biggest Flowmaster Customer and Guest

Bobby Joe Wilson and Deborah Wilson

“AAM would like to congratulate our winners and everyone who participated in the ‘Race 2 Daytona’ event,” said David Ayers, director of marketing and technology with The AAM Group. “I’m proud of everyone who helped to make this promotion exceed our expectations. A special thanks to Flowmaster for its sponsorship and for working with us to create exclusive opportunities to engage and reward our program jobber base.”

Dale Dotson, Flowmaster marketing and motorsports manager, added, “We’re very excited to personally be able to spend time with the AAM ‘Race 2 Daytona’ contest winners and share in this awesome NASCAR race experience. Congratulations, and we’ll see you at the race!”