AAM Group Announces Pace B2B Website

AAM Group, one of the largest program distribution groups in the SEMA marketplace, has announce PACE: the company’s new custom B2B web solution, offering powerful cataloging, browsing and ordering capabilities. Entirely programmed, tested and implemented by the AAM technology team, PACE offers a modern, intuitive experience for its warehouse distribution members and their retail customers across North America.

The website was designed to be utilized as both a mobile interface and on desktop workstations. Beyond product cataloging, warehouse inventory system and price-check and ordering capabilities, PACE offers advanced features including a retail mode for point-of-sale interactions, price manager quoting tool, year/make/model product lookup and built-in resources (videos, installation instructions, warranties, rebates and promotions, etc.) that eliminate the need to leave the site for additional information.

AAM was directed to create PACE by its distribution membership. The system went live in May, and the group expects to onboard more than a dozen members by the end of the year. Though PACE provides a common technology platform for all adopting warehouses, it also is customizable, allowing members to tailor their sites to achieve a unique presentation for their retail customers.

“The internet has changed how a large portion of business is done,” said Midstates Inc. President Brett Corning. “To succeed at wholesale today, you must have a robust B2B website that delivers your information, inventory and pricing while giving your customers the type of experience they have come to expect from top-end retail sites like Amazon. PACE has given us this platform! Our customers now have the ability to look up products with one of the fastest year/make/model searches in the industry or by using a powerful keyword search. The system is tied directly into our core software—allowing an almost instantaneous ability to check live inventory and pricing and then place an order. With an eye to the future, AAM is already working to enrich the customer experience by adding many new and exciting features to PACE, ensuring that we will be industry leaders for years to come.”