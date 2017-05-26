Association/AAAS
May 26, 2017 11:54 am

AAAS Announces Scholarship Recipients

Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Educational Foundation (AAASEF) Chairman Clyde Darville of 3-D Service Inc. in Tampa, Florida, has announced the winners of the 2017 AAASEF scholarships for the 2017-’18 academic year.

Students sponsored by Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast (AAAS) members selected to receive the scholarships are:

The following scholarship recipients were awarded memorial scholarships that are endowed by AAAS members, family and friends. The memorial scholarship honorees are as follows:

In addition, AAASEF has reserved scholarship funds for association members and employees wishing to further their education or enhance their skills at trade schools, junior colleges and manufacturer-sponsored clinics. This effort is aimed at enhancing and expanding the capabilities of AAAS members and employees. Chairman Darville thanks all of the association members and industry contributors for their efforts in making this valuable program possible.

