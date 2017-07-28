Manufacturing/3M
July 28, 2017 12:45 pm

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Introduces Free Collision Repair App

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

The 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division is introducing a new tool designed to enable autobody technicians and distributor sales staff to get answers to their collision repair questions on their mobile devices. Available on the Apple App Store, the free app provides quick access to 3M collision repair product information, process guides, application videos and standard operating procedures. 

In addition to product-ordering information, users can find technical data sheets, safety data sheets, new product announcements, special offers and promotions and news and events. The mobile app also lets users bookmark their favorite content and email content to others.

“We designed this app to be a clean and user-friendly platform where our user customers and the sales people who call on them can quickly find the product information, technical advice and news they need, on the device they have with them everywhere – their smartphone,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Initially, this is available for Apple phones but will soon be available for Android phones as well.”

The 3M Collision Repair App runs on iOS 9.0 or later and is fully compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

