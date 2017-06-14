3 Federated Members Honored For Excellence

Federated Auto Parts recently honored three of its members with awards for exceptional support of Federated programs.

CANUSA, based in London, Ontario, was selected as the Federated Co-Man Member of the Year. Luke Ramsay and John Jones accepted the award on behalf of CANUSA. This annual award is presented to a member that has shown outstanding support of the member-owned Federated Co-Man warehouse operation and its programs.

IWI Motor Parts of Dubuque, Iowa, received the Federated Car Care Excellence award, honoring a Federated member that has excelled at implementing the Federated Car Care Center program and has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Federated service provider customers. T.J. Faley accepted the award on behalf of IWI.

Hovis Auto and Truck Supply in Mercer, Pennsylvania, accepted the second annual Federated National Accounts award. Cliff Hovis accepted this top award recognizing a Federated member for excellence in serving national accounts customers.

“Thanks to the support of our members, the Federated Co-Man, Car Care and National Accounts programs are highly successful and help differentiate Federated in the marketplace,” said Rusty Bishop, CEO of Federated Auto Parts. “We congratulate CANUSA, IWI Motor Parts and Hovis Auto and Truck Supply for earning these prestigious awards and thank them for their hard work and commitment to the success of these programs.”