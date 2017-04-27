2017 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Registration to attend the 2017 SEMA Show is now open at semashow.com/register. The annual trade show for the automotive aftermarket is set for Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

Registration is offered in three categories: attendee, exhibitor, and media.

Attendee: Distributors, retailers, installers and buyers who will be meeting with exhibitors at the 2017 SEMA Show should register using the “attendee” link. Applicants may be required to submit proof of employment in the industry, and approved attendees who register before the early deadline in October will receive their badges in the mail.

Attendees also may sign up for special events and seminars, including those offered by the Society of Collision & Repair Specialists (SCRS), Tire Industry Association (TIA), Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), and the SEMA Show Education program, which typically hosts more than five dozen sessions on topics such as trends, technologies, and opportunities.

Exhibitor: The exhibitor category is for company personnel working in the booths of exhibiting companies. To secure an exhibitor badge, individuals will need to have the unique password and user id that was provided, via email, to the primary (or key) contact at the exhibiting company. The primary contact may register the entire staff at one time quickly and easily.

Exhibitor badges are not to be used for non-employees, including contest winners, contractors, customers and vendors. Domestic exhibitors (USA/Canada) who register before the early deadline in October will receive their badges in the mail. International exhibitor badges will be available for pick-up on site, upon presenting a matching government-issued photo ID, such as a passport or driver’s license.

During registration, exhibitors also will be able to order complimentary tickets to the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet. Tickets to the banquet, which is attended by 3,000 showgoers and considered by many to be the industry’s premier celebration, sell for $50 each.

Media: Journalists covering the SEMA Show can register for complimentary media credentials using the “media” link. Applicants may need to supply proof of media affiliation, such as bylined articles or business cards. All approved media will be able to pick up their credentials on site in the SEMA Show Media Center, a fully functional press room with all the tools necessary to assist with reporting from the event.

“The SEMA Show is the world’s leading automotive trade event where manufacturers and buyers in the automotive aftermarket gather to do business each year,” said SEMA Vice President of Communications & Events Peter MacGillivray. “By registering early for this year’s SEMA Show, the applicant expedites the registration process, can save money and is kept up-to-date on breaking show news.”

For more information about the 2017 SEMA Show, go to semashow.com.

To register for the 2017 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com/register.