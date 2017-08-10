Association/Scholarship
August 10, 2017 12:16 pm

2017 SEMA Memorial Scholarship And Loan Forgiveness Award Winners Announced

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Cometic Gasket Taps Jesse Jones For Newly Created Vice President Role

Hino Celebrates 10 Years Of Manufacturing Trucks In West Virginia

BorgWarner Introduces New EGR Cooler Series For Commercial Vehicles

Women In Auto Care Announces Date For 2018 Winter Leadership Conference

Arnott Introduces New Front And Rear Air Struts For The 2004-'10 Jaguar XJ With Sport Suspension

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Minimizer CEO Craig Kruckeberg Named Finalist For Award

AAM Announces Wendell Chavous NASCAR Sponsorship

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Reports 2nd Quarter 2017 Results

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $160,000 to 60 individuals this year, including 53 SEMA scholarships to current students and seven loan forgiveness awards to employees of SEMA member companies.

“This year’s pool of scholarship winners represents the diversity of interests and disciplines that the automotive industry attracts,” said Wade Kawasaki, SEMA board of directors chairman. “SEMA is committed to offering support to the next generation of young men and women that will drive this industry for years to come.”

More than $2.2 million has been awarded to more than 1,300 deserving students since the program’s establishment in 1984. The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund and the SEMA Loan Forgiveness Program are dedicated to fostering the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators by helping them get off to a successful start in their education and automotive aftermarket careers.

To view the full list of scholarship recipients and loan forgiveness award winners, click here.

The online application for next year’s awards will be accepted from Nov. 1 to March 1, 2018, at sema.org/scholarships.

Show Full Article