2017 SEMA Memorial Scholarship And Loan Forgiveness Award Winners Announced

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $160,000 to 60 individuals this year, including 53 SEMA scholarships to current students and seven loan forgiveness awards to employees of SEMA member companies.

“This year’s pool of scholarship winners represents the diversity of interests and disciplines that the automotive industry attracts,” said Wade Kawasaki, SEMA board of directors chairman. “SEMA is committed to offering support to the next generation of young men and women that will drive this industry for years to come.”

More than $2.2 million has been awarded to more than 1,300 deserving students since the program’s establishment in 1984. The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund and the SEMA Loan Forgiveness Program are dedicated to fostering the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators by helping them get off to a successful start in their education and automotive aftermarket careers.

To view the full list of scholarship recipients and loan forgiveness award winners, click here.

The online application for next year’s awards will be accepted from Nov. 1 to March 1, 2018, at sema.org/scholarships.