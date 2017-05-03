Legislative/Safety Inspection
May 3, 2017 12:02 pm

2 Texas Bills Aim To End Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Texas State Capitol building. Photo credit: iStock.com/DenisTangneyJr

Texas Senate Bill (SB) 1588, introduced by Sen. Donald Huffines, R-16, would dismantle Texas’ safety inspection program and institute an “inspection program replacement fee” due at a vehicle’s registration or registration renewal.

SB 1588’s House counterpart, HB 3995, also calls for the elimination of the safety inspection program.

The Automotive Service Association is a longtime supporter of vehicle safety inspections and opposes these bills. Robert Redding Jr., ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative said, “Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public. This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated without further research and input from stakeholders. Other states have pursued exhaustive studies and determined that these safety inspection programs prevent accidents and injuries, as well as save lives. We ask that repairers contact their legislators and request these bills be defeated.”

ASA encourages all interested parties in Texas to visit TakingTheHill.com to contact their state representatives in opposition to these bills.

