Automotive Parts Associates Set To Give Automotive Professionals An Adrenaline-Filled Weekend In Las Vegas

Today, Feb. 15, marks the launch of the Professionals’ Choice Las Vegas Adrenaline Sweepstakes. Participating shareholders of Automotive Parts Associates (APA) across North America will run this exciting promotion until April 15. Customers of APA members who purchase products supplied by any of the supporting manufacturers will have a chance to win one of four grand prizes.

Grand prize is a trip for two people, which includes flights to Las Vegas, rooms at the Cosmopolitan with balconies overlooking the Bellagio fountain, spending cash, a day at the Las Vegas Speedway driving Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other high-performance cars and a helicopter tour to the Grand Canyon, including a landing inside the canyon with a champagne picnic.

Three second-place winners will receive a cash prize.

“We design two sales promotions a year for APA shareholders. Participating locations see their sales accelerate as do the manufacturers who sponsor the promotions. We’re exceptionally excited about 2017, as we have two of the best promotions in the industry planned,” said President and CEO of APA, Gary Martin.

The sponsors of the Adrenaline Sweepstakes include Airtex, Akebono, BBB Industries, Beck Arnley, Bosch, CARDONE Industries, DENSO, Dorman, Exide Technologies, Federal-Mogul, Gates, KYB, Loctite, MAS, Mevotech, Permatex, Tenneco, SKF, Standard Motor Products, Walker and ZF/TRW.